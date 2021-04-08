84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two teens hurt in shooting near Florida Boulevard

1 hour 42 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, April 08 2021 Apr 8, 2021 April 08, 2021 3:49 PM April 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating gunfire that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. along N Little John Drive. Sources said two victims were shot in the area and taken to a hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed both victims teenagers under age 18. Both are expected to survive. 

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days