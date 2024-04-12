76°
Two teens arrested after armed robbery at Donaldsonville liquor store

2 hours 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2024 Apr 12, 2024 April 12, 2024 10:19 AM April 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DONALDSONVILLE — Two teenagers were arrested after an armed robbery at a Donaldsonville liquor store.

The two teenagers, 16 and 17, were booked Wednesday night on armed robbery charges after Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery at LA-1 Discount, a liquor and smoke shop near Bayou Oaks Drive.

The robber reportedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. An employee told deputies that the robber took $800 and fled the scene.

Later that night, deputies took one of the teens into custody, where he reportedly admitted to the armed robbery. Deputies then reportedly learned about a second teenager involved as an accomplice. Both suspects were arrested and booked on armed robbery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. 

