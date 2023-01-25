Two suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Two of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody.

Jail records showed Wednesday that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.

Carver and Lee must wear ankle monitors and remain under house arrest as conditions of their bond.

Two other suspects charged with third-degree rape, 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and an unidentified 17-year-old, both remain in jail as of Wednesday morning. The minor is being held in juvenile jail pending a court hearing, and Washington is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

The alleged assault happened after a night of heavy drinking at Reggie's bar in Tigerland on Jan. 14. Four of the five people involved, including 19-year-old Madison Brooks, were below the legal drinking age.

Washington later told investigators that he and the 17-year-old took turns having sex with Brooks in the backseat of a car after they gave her a ride from Reggie's, but they claim she consented to everything. Lee and Carver were reportedly in the front seats of the car, with Carver later telling deputies he felt uncomfortable about the situation, according to arrest documents.

Detectives said bloodwork would later determine Brooks had a blood alcohol-content of .319 percent, nearly four times the legal driving limit for an adult in Louisiana.

The suspects said they ultimately dropped Brooks off in a subdivision along Burbank Drive. Shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 15, Brooks was hit by a car on Burbank after she apparently wandered into traffic. She was pronounced dead at a hospital later that same day.

Since the arrests this week, officials have revoked the liquor license of Reggie's bar, temporarily barring them from serving alcohol pending an investigation into the claims of underage drinking.