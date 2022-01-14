60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two presumed dead after helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish

Friday, January 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWLTV

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two people died after a helicopter crashed Friday in southeast Louisiana. 

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies first began investigating reports of the crash late Friday morning. A witness told the agency the aircraft crashed on the west side of the South Lafourche Levee System. 

Parish officials said the wreckage was located in a muddy area, making it difficult for first responders to reach it. 

Two people were reportedly on board when the helicopter went down. Authorities said it's believed both victims, whose names have not been released, died in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

