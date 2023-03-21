62°
Man and woman killed in shooting on Adams Avenue

36 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 21 2023 Mar 21, 2023 March 21, 2023 8:53 PM March 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot to death Tuesday night along Adams Avenue. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A man and a woman were found shot to death at 2020 Adams Avenue. 

The two victims have not been identified. Police have not said if the victims knew one another or not.

No more information was immediately available. 

