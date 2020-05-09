Two people injured in Haley Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Around 4:45 p.m. authorities arrived to the 3300 block of Haley Drive near Plank Road.

Emergency crews transported two people to a local hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one man received a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the leg.

Details are limited. This is an updating story.