Two people injured in Haley Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a Saturday afternoon shooting.
Around 4:45 p.m. authorities arrived to the 3300 block of Haley Drive near Plank Road.
Emergency crews transported two people to a local hospital.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one man received a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the leg.
Details are limited. This is an updating story.
