Two people, including teen, shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was among two people hit by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood near Florida Boulevard.
The shooting was reported around 1:20 p.m.. The victims were found hurt on Marque Ann Drive and nearby La Annie Drive.
Authorities said one of the victims was under the age of 18.
No other details related to the victims' conditions nor the shooting were immediately available.
