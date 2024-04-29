68°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify victim of shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man killed in a shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shooting around 7:45 a.m. at 1900 block of Florida Street and found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Officers later identified the victim as 34-year-old Tedrick Davis.
The shooting on Florida Street was the second to happen Sunday as another on Choctaw Drive resulted in three people being transported earlier that morning.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for...
-
Police identify victim of shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy