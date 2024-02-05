53°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people hurt in shooting at Gonzales home Sunday evening
GONZALES - Two men were hurt in a shooting at a home in Gonzales on Sunday evening.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the men were found at a home along South St. Landry Road around 7:15 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Mardi Gras parades roll through Baton Rouge on Sunday
-
Krewe of Diversion braves nasty weather and raises over $30K for St....
-
Local organizations helping file taxes for free
-
One found dead in water at Comite River Conservation Area Saturday morning
-
Home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon