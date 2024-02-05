53°
Two people hurt in shooting at Gonzales home Sunday evening

Sunday, February 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Two men were hurt in a shooting at a home in Gonzales on Sunday evening. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the men were found at a home along South St. Landry Road around 7:15 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

No other information was immediately available. 

