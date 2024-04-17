80°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people hurt in shooting along North 13th Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along North 13th Street on Tuesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of North 13th and Convention streets.
Trending News
Officers said two people were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season
-
Jewish organization fighting to ban lethal gas as execution method
-
BRPD: Double killing at Airline Highway motel considered justifiable homicide