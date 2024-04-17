80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people hurt in shooting along North 13th Street

18 hours 24 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2024 Apr 16, 2024 April 16, 2024 8:28 PM April 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along North 13th Street on Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of North 13th and Convention streets.

Trending News

Officers said two people were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days