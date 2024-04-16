72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people hurt in shooting along North 13th Street

2 hours 27 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2024 Apr 16, 2024 April 16, 2024 8:28 PM April 16, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along North 13th Street on Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of North 13th and Convention streets.

Officers said two people were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. No more information was immediately available. 

