Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition

GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting.

Officers said one person hit by bullets was taken to a hospital from the scene. They are being treated for serous injuries. Officers said another was taken by a personal vehicle to an emergency room and was released after treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call (225) 647-9583.