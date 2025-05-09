69°
Two people accused in fatal Franklin shooting arrested; deputies identify 20-year-old victim

Friday, May 09 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Two people accused in a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in Franklin were arrested early Friday morning.

St. Mary Parish deputies arrested 33-year-old Alfred Collins Jr., who they say allegedly shot Dalyn Bell along Bray Lane on Tuesday night. Bell was brought to the hospital and later died.

Collins was booked for second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and gun charges.

Precious Joseph, 28, was also arrested, accused of being an accessory after the shooting. She was booked as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and with drug possession.

Collins' bond was set at $2.6 million and Joseph's was set at $505,000.

