One person shot to death in Franklin on Tuesday

FRANKLIN - One person was found shot to death in Franklin on Tuesday evening.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called out to Bray Lane for shots fired just after 7 p.m. Deputies said they found one person who was shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details or information has been released. The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area.