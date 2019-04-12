Two more male cheerleaders, including LSU grad, join Saintsations squad

NEW ORLEANS - The Saintsations have introduced their lineup for the 2019 season, and it's tripling the number of men on the squad.

On Friday the New Orleans Saints officially unveiled the 32-person roster for its current cheerleading squad. Among them is Jesse Hernandez, who's back with the team after making headlines last year as the franchise's first male cheerleader.

Joining Jesse this year will be two more male cheerleaders, including LSU graduate Dylon Hoffpauir.

We are so excited to share that our own @ManshipDylon made the @Saintsations team! ?? https://t.co/zctVurzVJl — Manship School (@ManshipSchool) April 12, 2019

The third man to join the squad was identified only as Dante of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

New Orleans is one of only two teams in the NFL to feature male cheerleaders, the other being the Los Angeles Rams. You can see the full cheerleading roster here.