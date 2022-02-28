Two more arrested in rash of check thefts targeting Baton Rouge mailboxes

Kadarious Payne and Tyrone Butler Jr.

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested over the weekend after allegedly taking a check from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox and depositing the money into one of their bank accounts, the latest in a rash of similar crimes reported around the capital area.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tyrone Butler Jr., 22, and Kadarious Payne, 21, were booked into jail on charge of bank fraud, theft, and forgery. Deputies said they used surveillance video to tie both men to the crime.

According to arrest records, the victim dropped a $28 check originally drafted to DEMCO into a post office mailbox. That check was stolen from the drop-off box and deposited into Payne's account, kicking off an investigation in early February. Deputies later obtained video that showed Butler depositing the check into Payne's account via an ATM at the Capital One branch on Broadmoor Avenue.

Earlier this month, police tied a recent capital area check-washing scheme—which involved thieves targeting mailboxes—to the robbery of a postal worker last year. Police said a set of keys was stolen during that attack, potentially granting the culprits unfettered access to several mailboxes around the area.