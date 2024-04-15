71°
Two men killed at Airline Highway motel, one arrested

3 hours 2 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2024 Apr 15, 2024 April 15, 2024 8:32 PM April 15, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot to death at an Airline Highway motel on Monday night. 

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said two men were found shot to death in the parking lot just after 8 p.m. at the Fountain Motel along Airline, close to Goodwood Boulevard. 

Chief Morse said one man was arrested. Morse said two guns were confiscated: one from the man who was arrested and another was near one of the victims.

No more information was immediately available. 

