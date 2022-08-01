Latest Weather Blog
Two men hurt by propeller in separate boating accidents Saturday
CALCASIEU PARISH - Two men were hit by the propeller of a boat and needed medical attention after separate accidents in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the first accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the Old Sabine River. Agents said a man was by himself when he lost control of his 15-foot aluminum boat and the vessel flipped over. The man was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
Luckily, the boater was wearing a life jacket. He was rescued by nearby boaters and taken to a hospital.
Agents investigated the second incident around 7:30 p.m. in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. Authorities said some of the passengers on a 20-foot boat jumped overboard while going through the channel.
The report said the driver told a passenger to take the wheel while he jumped in the water, but the man slipped, stumbled over the bow, went under the boat and was hit by the propeller. Agents said the man was wearing a life jacket when he went overboard.
The man was pulled out of the water, taken to a hospital and is in the ICU.
