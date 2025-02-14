Two men arrested for trying to smuggle over $200,000 worth of drugs into federal prison via cannon

POLLOCK - Two men were arrested in Grant Parish after they tried to smuggle over $200,000 worth of drugs and tobacco using an air cannon into the Pollock Correctional Complex, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office.

The two were planning on smuggling $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,5000 of methamphetamine into the prison by using a cannon to shoot the items over a security fence. The cannon has a range of shooting items over 350 feet.

Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz, 18 years old, of Greeley, Colorado and Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, 19 years old, of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution and attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement also assisted in the investigation and have a detainer on Munoz, who is in the country illegallt.