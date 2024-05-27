Two inmates escaped from Tangipahoa Parish Jail taken back into custody; search continues for two others

AMITE - Two inmates who escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail Sunday evening have been taken back into custody, but the search continues for the other two still on the run.

Sunday evening, deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that 19-year-old Omarion Hookfin of Hammond, 19-year-old Avery Guidry of Natalbany, 20-year-old Jamarcus Cyprian of Amite and 21-year-old Travon Johnson of Natalbany escaped the fence during recreation time.

Monday morning, deputies announced that Johnson and Guidry had been taken back into custody. The two of them were hiding in a dumpster behind the Dollar General store on Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond.

Johnson, Guidry, and Hookfin were in jail for murder charges relative to a brutal Hammond home invasion and homicide in 2022. Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery.

Cyprian and Hookfin were still unaccounted for as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the inmates can call 911 or or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.