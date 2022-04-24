76°
Two injured in Sunday afternoon shooting on Stearns Street

By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday on Stearns Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two unidentified victims were wounded Sunday afternoon at a home in the 2600 block of Stearns Street.

The victims' injuries are non-life-threatening. Police said one victim drove themselves to a hospital.

No more information was immediately available.

