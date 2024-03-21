55°
Two injured, in serious condition after shooting near North Street Park

1 hour 56 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 9:18 PM March 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting near North Street Park, according to officials.

The shooting took place on Live Oak Boulevard. The two are currently being transported in serious condition.

No other information is available at this time.

