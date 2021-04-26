77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two hurt after small plane crashes on airstrip in Slaughter

SLAUGHTER - Law enforcement officials are responding to an incident involving a small plane in East Feliciana Parish. 

A crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at an airstrip along Midway Road in Slaughter.

Officials said two people were on board the aircraft at the time. Both were reportedly hurt in the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation.

