Two hurt after small plane crashes on airstrip in Slaughter
SLAUGHTER - Law enforcement officials are responding to an incident involving a small plane in East Feliciana Parish.
A crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at an airstrip along Midway Road in Slaughter.
Officials said two people were on board the aircraft at the time. Both were reportedly hurt in the crash.
HAPPENING NOW: Officials are responding to a small plane crash that left two people injured on a landing strip in Slaughter. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/DqlD0obMpk— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 27, 2021
The crash is still under investigation.