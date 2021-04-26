Two hurt after small plane crashes on airstrip in Slaughter

SLAUGHTER - Law enforcement officials are responding to an incident involving a small plane in East Feliciana Parish.

A crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at an airstrip along Midway Road in Slaughter.

Officials said two people were on board the aircraft at the time. Both were reportedly hurt in the crash.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials are responding to a small plane crash that left two people injured on a landing strip in Slaughter. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/DqlD0obMpk — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 27, 2021

The crash is still under investigation.