Two Gonzales men arrested in shooting incident on Norwood Road
GONZALES - Two men are behind bars for a shooting incident in Ascension Parish that occurred Tuesday, officials say.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Kody Hughes and 30-year-old Humberto Gonzalez were arrested this week.
Their arrests are the result of what deputies say unfolded around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Gonzales' Norwood Road. At that time, deputies were dispatched to respond to a reported shooting.
When they arrived, deputies say Gonzalez was behind the wheel of a vehicle and accompanied by Hughes when Gonzalez fired several shots and then sped away towards Highway 931. Deputies followed the vehicle and caught up with Gonzalez when his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Norwood Road and Highway 931.
At this point, the two suspects attempted to flee on foot, authorities say.
Deputies were able to catch up with Gonzalez near Highway 431 and Highway 621 where he admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting a handgun for unknown reasons.
Sometime later, authorities apprehended Hughes on Highway 431 and arrested him.
Deputies report recovering both guns and booking Hughes and Gonzalez into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Gonzalez was charged with illegal use of a firearm, resisting an officer, failing to stop at stop signs, and reckless operation.
Hughes was charged with illegal use of a firearm and resisting an officer.
Both had a bond set at $25,000.
