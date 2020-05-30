Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight

PRAIRIEVILLE - An eyewitness shared video of what may be two separate pursuits involving law enforcement and fleeing suspects late Friday and into early Saturday.

Authorities have not released information connected to the incidents captured by a WBRZ viewer and video recorded from a network of traffic cameras.

Around midnight, State Police were seen chasing a fleeing vehicle from the west side of the Mississippi River, eastbound on I-10 to northbound I-110 after the suspect allegedly failed to stop for a traffic violation. The driver, reportedly driving at speeds above 100 mph, eventually circled the northern end of the parish and made it back to I-10 east and was eventually stopped and arrested along the EBR/Ascension parish line.

In what appears to be a separate incident, a viewer shared video of authorities involved in the end of a chase in a neighborhood in the Gonzales area.

There were no reports of injuries or wrecks related to the situations overnight.

State Police is the primary agency handling the cases, sources told WBRZ Saturday. Troopers are expected to release information later Saturday.

