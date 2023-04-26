Two face charges after fight at LSU baseball game; man allegedly attacked officers inside stadium suite

Payton Coddou

BATON ROUGE - Two men are facing criminal charges after police were called to a fight inside a stadium suite during an LSU baseball game Tuesday.

The disturbance was first reported around 9:30 p.m., late into the Tigers' 6-5 loss to Nicholls.

According to an arrest report, campus police responded to a third-floor suite at Alex Box Stadium after getting word of the initial fight. When police tried to intervene, one of the men — identified as Payton Coddou — pushed and grabbed officers in the suite.

As police tried to detain Coddou, he allegedly broke free and grabbed another officer from behind.

Coddou, 27, was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on two counts of battery of a police officer. He was released on bond sometime Wednesday morning.

According to a school athletics bio, Coddou is related to a member of the Nicholls baseball team.

A second suspect, identified as Jeremy Landry, was issued a summons for simple battery and released from custody.