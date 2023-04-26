79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two face charges after fight at LSU baseball game; man allegedly attacked officers inside stadium suite

3 hours 21 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 2:58 PM April 26, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Payton Coddou

BATON ROUGE - Two men are facing criminal charges after police were called to a fight inside a stadium suite during an LSU baseball game Tuesday.

The disturbance was first reported around 9:30 p.m., late into the Tigers' 6-5 loss to Nicholls.

According to an arrest report, campus police responded to a third-floor suite at Alex Box Stadium after getting word of the initial fight. When police tried to intervene, one of the men — identified as Payton Coddou — pushed and grabbed officers in the suite. 

As police tried to detain Coddou, he allegedly broke free and grabbed another officer from behind. 

Coddou, 27, was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on two counts of battery of a police officer. He was released on bond sometime Wednesday morning. 

According to a school athletics bio, Coddou is related to a member of the Nicholls baseball team. 

A second suspect, identified as Jeremy Landry, was issued a summons for simple battery and released from custody.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days