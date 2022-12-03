68°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dogs killed in house fire off Jefferson Highway Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two dogs were killed in a house fire off Jefferson Highway Friday afternoon.
According to the St. George Fire Department, crews responded to the home on Brookfield Avenue, in a neighborhood off Jefferson Highway, around 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the house, and they made their way inside to put out the blaze.
No residents were there at the time, but their dogs were left inside. While making "their best efforts" to find the animals and rescue them, firefighters said they found the dogs dead inside the house.
Trending News
Investigators later determined the fire was accidentally sparked.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in...
-
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
-
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent...
-
Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor
-
Family of Da'Ja Davis left with more questions than answers after her...