50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two dogs die in apartment fire on Brogdon Lane

2 hours 10 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 March 07, 2020 9:36 PM March 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews put out a blaze that killed two dogs Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:36 p.m. firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Brogdon Lane near Stumberg Lane. 

The apartment fire was caused by a pot left on the stove while a tenant was cooking.

According to a report, when the resident left the kitchen for an unknown amount of time, they returned to see flames coming from the kitchen. 

The tenant who was in a wheel chair made it out safely with the assistance of a neighbor. Two dogs died by smoke.

One apartment received heavy fire and smoke damage while the apartment below received water damage.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days