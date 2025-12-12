Two Democrats say they intend to run against Bill Cassidy in 2026 senatorial election

BATON ROUGE — Two Democrats say they intend to challenge Sen. Bill Cassidy in the 2026 senatorial election.

Jamie Davis Jr., a Democrat, says that he is running to help create "a Louisiana we can all afford."

Davis describes himself as a farmer and businessman from Waterproof, explaining he is still growing crops on the same land his father has been working since the 1970s.

"Today, I’m still growing sorghum, corn, soybeans, and cotton — and selling cotton for the same price my daddy did in the 1970s," Davis said. "That’s not just my problem… that’s a Louisiana problem."

He said he is running for a Senate seat to fight for lower costs and higher wages, affordable healthcare, strong public schools, investment in critical infrastructure, support for small businesses and safer neighborhoods.

Another Democrat — Tracie Burke from Gretna — has thrown her hat into the race. Burke, the founder and president of the Louisiana Civic Coalition, says she will fight for the rights of Louisianians and Americans with disabilities if elected to the Senate.

Davis and Burke are joining the crowded field of Republicans in the race for Cassidy's seat, including Cassidy himself, State Treasurer John Fleming, State Sen. Blake Miguez, St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden, Louisiana State Rep. Julie Emerson and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta.

A Democrat has not represented Louisiana in the Senate since Mary Landrieu lost the 2014 election to Cassidy.