State Sen. Blake Miguez announces campaign for Bill Cassidy's US Senate seat

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Sen. Blake Miguez announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.



Miguez, who represents New Iberia, unveiled his campaign for Sen. Bill Cassidy's senate seat in a social media video.

"We're done being fooled by weak Republicans. Bill Cassidy had his shot. He missed. I won't," the Republican state senator said in his video.

As a former professional sharpshooter, Miguez became a United States Practical Shooting Association Grand Master at 17 years old and accumulated several other accolades in the sport. Before being elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 2023, he worked in the oil and gas industry and has degrees from LSU and Southern University Law Center.

"Anyone can join this race, but it won’t change the outcome —Senator Cassidy will win," Sen. Cassidy's team responded in a statement. "He’s a proven conservative fighting alongside President Trump to secure our southern border, unleash American energy, and put America First. Senator Cassidy is fighting to protect our values and delivering real results for Louisiana.”

The senatorial election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.