Man jumps off Causeway after stabbing in Assumption Parish, leading multi-parish chase, deputies say

MANDEVILLE — A man jumped off the Causeway Bridge after leading a multi-parish pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles that began when he stabbed someone in Assumption Parish, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities said the pursuit ended when 45-year-old Kentrell Sanders was taken into custody after jumping into Lake Pontchartrain.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, the ordeal began in Napoleonville on Wednesday morning.

A man called 911 around 6 a.m., reporting that Sanders had broken into his house and stabbed him in the head repeatedly, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. The man was taken to a hospital. In the early stages of the investigation, deputies believe Sanders used a screwdriver or an ice pick as a weapon.

Shortly after, deputies received another call of a stabbing victim on Jefferson Street in Napoleonville. A man was driving his girlfriend's truck when Sanders, wielding the weapon, allegedly jumped in the passenger seat and forced him to drive to Highway 400, south of Napoleonville. That's when Sanders allegedly stabbed him and stole the truck.

Sanders then drove to Ascension Parish, where he stole another car at a gas station in Prairieville, near the intersection of Highway 621 and Highway 73, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

He was then pursued by law enforcement through Ascension Parish and into Baton Rouge, where he crashed into a car at the intersection of Airline Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Louisiana State Police also responded to the crash at Sherwood and Airline.

From there, the pursuit continued to Mandeville and then onto the Causeway.

In Assumption Parish, Sanders will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and carjacking. It was not yet clear what charges he may face in other parishes.

This is a developing story.