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BRPD asks for public's help identifying suspects in clothing store theft

2 hours 56 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 3:55 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying three people who allegedly stole from a clothing store along Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

Police said the trio took several items up to the counter as if to check out. When the cashier was distracted, they allegedly grabbed the items and ran out of the store without paying. 

BRPD said they left in a black SUV. 

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Police ask anyone with information about the suspects' identities to call 344-7867. 

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