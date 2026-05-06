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BRPD asks for public's help identifying suspects in clothing store theft
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying three people who allegedly stole from a clothing store along Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.
Police said the trio took several items up to the counter as if to check out. When the cashier was distracted, they allegedly grabbed the items and ran out of the store without paying.
BRPD said they left in a black SUV.
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Police ask anyone with information about the suspects' identities to call 344-7867.
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