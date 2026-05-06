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LPSO: Baton Rouge woman arrested at Juban Crossing with over $500 of stolen merchandise

1 hour 47 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 5:05 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A woman was arrested after a brief chase at Juban Crossing following a theft investigation, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives identified a female suspect and attempted to make contact with her in the parking lot area. The suspect ran but was taken into custody shortly after.

The suspect, Katherine Morrison, 37, of Baton Rouge, was found with more than $500 worth of merchandise from two stores, according to sheriff's officials.

Morrison is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Detectives also found she had several active warrants for theft in neighboring jurisdictions.

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The investigation is ongoing.

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