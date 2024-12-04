Treasurer John Fleming announces bid for Bill Cassidy's Senate seat in 2026

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming announced Wednesday that he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

Fleming, a Republican, said he will be running for the seat currently held by Bill Cassidy, also a Republican.

If it's successful, Fleming's bid for the Senate will see him return to Washington, D.C., after previously serving northwest Louisiana as the 4th Congressional District's representative from 2009 to 2017.

Fleming previously served as an advisor to President Donald Trump before being elected to Louisiana State Treasurer in 2023.