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Woman having medical emergency drove through fence, into home
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman having a medical emergency drove across a ditch, through a fence and crashed into a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Prairieville Fire Chief Jamey Smith said the woman was leaving Sugar Mill Primary School with two children when she experienced a medical emergency. The woman's vehicle wrecked into the back of a home on Nutall Oak Avenue.
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Chief Smith said she was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The two children were uninjured and picked up by family members.
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