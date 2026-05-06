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Woman having medical emergency drove through fence, into home

1 hour 41 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 5:11 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman having a medical emergency drove across a ditch, through a fence and crashed into a home on Wednesday afternoon. 

Prairieville Fire Chief Jamey Smith said the woman was leaving Sugar Mill Primary School with two children when she experienced a medical emergency. The woman's vehicle wrecked into the back of a home on Nutall Oak Avenue. 

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Chief Smith said she was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The two children were uninjured and picked up by family members. 

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