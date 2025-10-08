77°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman announces U.S. Senate bid, will challenge Bill Cassidy
BATON ROUGE — St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden announced that she will challenge Sen. Bill Cassidy for his U.S. Senate seat next year.
In her announcement video, Seiden criticized Cassidy's vote to convict President Donald Trump during his second impeachment in 2021 and pitched herself as an "outsider."
State Treasurer John Fleming, State Sen. Blake Miguez and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta are also challenging Cassidy.
Trending News
The GOP primary election is set for April 18.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After spending savings on used car, family escapes burning vehicle 11 days...
-
Teen who was given 'second chance' after shooting and killing dad now...
-
One person dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
-
West Baton Rouge wants to set public document fees at 4 times...
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers