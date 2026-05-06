EBRSO: 3 cousins arrested in shooting of Northeast High student followed bus to jump group of people

BATON ROUGE — Three cousins arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager as he was getting off the bus drove to where the shooting happened with the intention of jumping a group of people, arrest documents say.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that, on Tuesday, 19-year-old Cameron Williams drove 18-year-old Xavier Williams and 18-year-old Kriston Williams to the corner of Brownfields and Cooper drives, following the school bus, before the shooting occurred around 3 p.m.

Shortly after the group arrived at the corner of Brownfields and Cooper, a teenager was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. EBR Schools later said the teen was a student at Northeast High School.

Deputies, after canvassing the area, found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. All three men were detained, with deputies observing several guns inside the vehicle, one of which fell out when one of the suspects exited.

Xavier Williams was booked on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges, while Cameron Williams and Kriston Williams were arrested as principals to the attempted murder.