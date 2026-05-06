Supreme Court denies motion to recall judgement on congressional maps

BATON ROUGE - The Supreme Court decided Wednesday to strike down an opposition to its ruling that Louisiana's congressional maps for the current election are racially gerrymandered.

The Supreme Court's April 29 opinion said the current map, which features a second majority-Black district, was unconstitutional. The decision came down after mail-in ballots had been sent out and three days before early voting began.

On April 30, Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order to suspend the U.S. House primary elections. A federal lawsuit was filed against Landry and Secretary of State Nancy Landry, claiming that mail-in ballots had already been cast.

During early voting, voters were informed that, although the U.S. House primary race was on the ballot, votes for it would not be counted.

Five days after its initial decision, the Supreme Court issued an additional opinion, stating that the typical 32-day window for the losing party to file for a rehearing would be suspended.

That same day, a motion to recall the hearing was filed.

On May 6, the Supreme Court denied the motion, making its decision final.