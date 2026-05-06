LSU clinic to expand free cybersecurity services with $1 million Google grant

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Cybersecurity Clinic has received a $1 million grant from Google.org to expand its free cybersecurity education and evaluation services for Louisiana businesses and government clients.

Google.org is the philanthropic arm of the tech company. The clinic combines hands-on student learning with community service across the state.

"Navigating the recent increase in disruptive cyber-attacks on essential services — from local power grids to hospitals — will rely on a strong cyber workforce capable of defending against everyday threats," said Maab Ibrahim, Head of Knowledge, Skills and Learning for the Americas with Google.org.

Founded in 2023, the clinic trains and certifies engineering and business students in cybersecurity. It also provides educational seminars and industry-standard assessments to Louisiana small business owners at no cost.

College of Engineering associate professor Aisha Ali-Gombe serves as director of the clinic, which is supported by three staff members.

So far, students have helped more than 70 Louisiana small business owners through seminars covering risks posed by cyber criminals and how to better protect against fraud, stolen data and service disruptions.

Students have also completed 22 in-depth cybersecurity assessments for small business clients across sectors, including finance, healthcare, marketing, manufacturing, defense, construction and roofing, education and childcare and architecture and engineering.

The grant will allow a major expansion of the program, extending protections to critical infrastructure across the state, from water treatment facilities to oil wells and chemical plants.