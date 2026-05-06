Tangipahoa Parish deputies seek help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from area discount stores.

According to the sheriff's office, the first theft was reported on April 30 at the Dollar General on Happywoods Road in Hammond. A store manager told deputies that two men and a woman came in around 7 p.m. and stole more than $1,100 in laundry detergent.

TPSO said the group left in a red sedan with a decorative front license plate with pink writing, and the same group is believed to have stolen similar items from the same location on May 4.

A separate theft was reported on May 3 at the Dollar General on Pumpkin Center Road. Deputies say a woman was seen stealing a large amount of cleaning supplies before leaving in an older model gray Nissan sedan with a rusted hood.

She is also believed to be responsible for several previous thefts at that same store.

TPSO asks anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts to call 985-514-8181 or 985-351-8942. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-524.