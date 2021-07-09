Two dead, one injured in tragic Houston restaurant shooting

Police were called to the scene of a tragic shooting that left two men dead and a woman injured in downtown Houston on Thursday night, CNN reports.

According to the news outlet, a man and woman were finishing up their dinner at a restaurant in Houston's Downtown Aquarium when another restaurant patron, a male, approached the couple and opened fire on the two of them before turning the gun on himself.

By the time police made their way to the scene of the crime, the gunman and one of his victims, the man, was dead. The injured woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.

Matt Slinkard, the Houston Police Executive Chief, said the suspect approached the couple around 8 p.m. and "immediately started firing rounds."

"The deceased male immediately went down, the female was injured, went down as well," Slinkard added that after this, the suspect took his own life.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities are working to determine the shooter's motive.

Slinkard said that at this time, the identities of the shooter and the victims are being withheld. Their families must be notified before this information can be released.

Slinkard did not confirm that there was any relationship between the couple and the suspect, only saying, "from our preliminary look at footage, it does not appear that they were together... this could be a stranger incident."