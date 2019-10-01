Two dead in California campus shooting Wednesday

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Chief says the UCLA shooting was a murder-suicide and the campus is now safe.

A LAPD statement says the two people who are dead were both male, but provides no other identification.

Police reported an hour after the shooting that two people were shot and had died. In an interview with L.A. TV station KABC, a police spokesperson asked people in the L.A. area to move out of the way of a large-scale response to the campus.

Mobile and app users follow this Facebook link to the stream of the L.A. news coverage.

UCLA is west of downtown and just east of the Pacific Ocean.

The reported gunman has not been identified. Students tweeted pictures from at least one classroom where students used a belt to secure a door.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz