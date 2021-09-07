Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in lobby of Houston hotel

Photo: Marriott

HOUSTON - Two people were shot to death at a Texas hotel in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Houston Police Department said the two victims died in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HPD commanders and PIO en route to a shooting at 1777 Walker Street. Preliminary info is two persons are deceased in the lobby of a hotel. Shooting occurred about 3:30 pm



It appears to be a murder-suicide incident.



Further info will be released at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FgVSSVQSfR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 7, 2021

No more details were immediately available.