Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in lobby of Houston hotel
HOUSTON - Two people were shot to death at a Texas hotel in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Houston Police Department said the two victims died in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HPD commanders and PIO en route to a shooting at 1777 Walker Street. Preliminary info is two persons are deceased in the lobby of a hotel. Shooting occurred about 3:30 pm— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 7, 2021
It appears to be a murder-suicide incident.
Further info will be released at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FgVSSVQSfR
No more details were immediately available.
