Two dead and one wounded in St. Francisville murder-suicide

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A domestic disturbance ended in gunfire and the deaths of a wife and her estranged husband Monday night.

At 11:30 p.m., West Feliciana Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call of a shooting on Ruth Street at the home of 70-year-old Peggy Rayburn.

Once inside, deputies found Rayburn and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead.

Investigators say a neighbor heard the commotion, tried to defuse the situation, and was shot in the shoulder. She is expected to be okay.

Deputies believe Marshall arrived at Peggy's home uninvited before the shooting. The two got into an argument before Marshall pulled a pistol, shot both women before killing himself.