Two dead after plane crashes in New Orleans

Courtesy: Caresse Jackman

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities confirmed two people have died in a plane crash in New Orleans Friday afternoon.

According to WWL, a small plane crashed near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport in New Orleans East around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say fire engulfed the plane after it crashed down. It is not clear why the plane went down.

Federal Aviation Administration inspectors will investigate the crash to determine a cause.