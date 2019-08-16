95°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead after plane crashes in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities confirmed two people have died in a plane crash in New Orleans Friday afternoon.
According to WWL, a small plane crashed near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport in New Orleans East around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say fire engulfed the plane after it crashed down. It is not clear why the plane went down.
Federal Aviation Administration inspectors will investigate the crash to determine a cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Employee foils Baton Rouge store burglary in wild pursuit caught on camera
-
Zachary firefighter died in morning crash while headed to work
-
Toddler has adorable reaction to cheese fries
-
Episode from ABC's hidden camera show features Louisiana restaurant
-
Local leaders to participate in charity dodgeball tournament