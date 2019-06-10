Two brothers arrested in Lemon Road shooting that left one man dead

(Right) Bruce Jones (Left) Denzel Jones

ZACHARY- Two brothers are arrested in an ongoing rivalry that turned violent in Zachary Saturday afternoon

Deputies responded to the incident happened around 11 a.m in the 9600 block of Lemon Road. A man, later identified as 23-year-old Deshawn Sensley, was found shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to authorities, brothers Denzel and Bruce Jones arrived at Sensley's house around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning in an attempt to engage in a fight with another male victim at the residence. The victims did not engage in the fight and Sensley asked the brothers to leave the property.

Officials were told Sensley walked behind the truck and Bruce Jones pointed a gun from his window and threatened to shoot Sensley. Sensley then took out his handgun and a gunfight began.

According to the incident report, Bruce Jones said he took out his handgun while Sensley was walking behind his truck out of self-defense.

Denzel Jones told detectives that Sensley fired the first shot when he was behind the truck. Jones said he took out his handgun and fired back along with his brother because he said he knew Sensley was armed.

Two other adults and a minor were also at the home at the time of the shooting.

Both brothers were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison in first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.