Two arrested in spree of vehicle burglaries across East Baton Rouge Parish

Photo: Bobby Duncan (left) and Daniel Buffington (right)

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies arrested two men in connection with at least 15 vehicle burglaries across the parish Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a deputy was working on Commerce Circle near the Enclave Apartments Jan. 10 around 8 a.m. concerning nine vehicle burglaries.

Deputies said three suspects were caught on a doorbell camera pulling on car door handles. Surveillance video showed the suspects leaving in a black Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies learned Zachary Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and LSU Police Department were working on nearly 15 burglaries reported from late Jan. 8 to early Jan. 9 involving a black Hyundai Sonata.

Documents said deputies responded to Benny's Car Wash off Frogmore Drive for a suspicious incident, including two men throwing away items that were in new or good condition. Law enforcement agents found "a black duffel bag, backpack and Gucci wallet that contained a checkbook with a name."

Deputies located the owner of the checkbook, a vehicle burglary victim, who previously reported the crime to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect's vehicle leaving the Benny's and law enforcement agents were able to trace the car back to an AVIS rental car service.

Around 3:10 p.m., deputies went to the AVIS along Siegen Lane and saw the black Hyundai Sonata pull into a neighboring firearms store.

Deputies said the two suspects, 19-year-old Bobby Duncan and 18-year-old Daniel Buffington, and a female were detained and taken in for questioning.

Using the female's cellphone location records, deputies determined Duncan and Buffington were in the East Essen Heights Court area from 4:05 a.m. to 4:26 a.m., when nine vehicle burglaries were reported.

Deputies said during questioning, Buffington admitted to being part of the burglaries, but claimed he was only acting as a "look-out." Law enforcement said video evidence shows both Buffington and Duncan pulling on door handles and discarding evidence.

Both Duncan and Buffington were arrested and booked on multiple counts of simple burglary, and documents stated that more charges may arise.

According to parish records, Duncan was arrested March 25, 2020, for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.