Two arrested for stealing equipment from multiple construction sites in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - Police have arrested two men in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment at job sites in Gonzales.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, equipment was first reported stolen from a construction site located at LA 44 and West Edenborne parkway on the night of July 11. Police say two heavy duty flatbed trailers and a Caterpillar Skid Steer, valued at $83,000 in total, was stolen from the job site.

One of the trailers was recovered by deputies that same night, loaded with another stolen piece of heavy equipment from a different construction site, after it was found abandoned and disabled in the middle of George Rouyea Road. Investigators working with Ascension Parish Sheriff located the second stolen trailer loaded with the caterpillar skid steer in a remote part of the parish, abandoned on Bowden Road in Darrow.

Video surveillance from several different construction sites in the area allowed authorities to develop two suspect vehicles belonging to 31-year-old Adrian Waguespack of Baton Rouge and Sonny Porter of Livingston Parish.

Investigators learned that Porter had loaned his vehicle, a red F-250, to 38-year-old Aaron Ballard of Denham Springs. During his interview, Ballard implicated Waguespack in the heavy equipment thefts.

On Tuesday, police announced Waguespack and Ballard were both arrested and each charged with one count of felony theft in excess of 25K, and one count of felony theft over $5K but less than $25K.

All parties associated with the thefts from the Gonzales Construction sites have been arrested and the equipment returned to the owners.