Two arrested for crashing stolen vehicle into LSP units

SHREVEPORT - Troopers arrested two suspects after the driver crashed into two state police vehicles.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers located a stolen 2012 Nissan Versa driving on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Murphy Street.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and crashed into two LSP units. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Talanzo Debrow.

Debrow and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody after the crash. The three vehicles received minor damage and no injuries were reported.

While searching the Nissan, authorities found a loaded stolen gun.

Debrow was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, reckless operation, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency by a juvenile, not having a driver's license, and not wearing a seat belt.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of stolen things, two counts of being a principal, and not wearing a seat belt.