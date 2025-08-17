Two arrested for allegedly stealing newlywed couple's wedding gifts from storage unit

WALKER — Walker Police Department officers arrested two Denham Springs residents after they allegedly stole wedding gifts, including an electric scooter, from a newlywed couple's storage unit.

Torrie D. Lacey, 44, and Jason Rex, 40, were arrested on burglary and drug charges after the newlywed couple went to their storage unit on Aug. 2 to retrieve the wedding presents and other belongings they had put in it around a month prior. When they arrived, the unit was almost empty, according to police.

Through a GPS tracker on the scooter, officers were able to track the device to a trailer park on Walker South Road in Denham Springs. However, police, assisted by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office detectives, were unable to find the scooter at the residence it had been tracked to.

Detectives later learned that Lacey was a neighbor of the residence on Walker South Road and had a storage unit at the same facility as the couple, according to WPD.

On Aug. 12, officers and LPSO detectives went back to the trailer park and spoke with Lacey and Jason Rex, 40, also of Denham Springs. According to police, Rex allegedly revealed that he had the scooter in a nearby shed. He told investigators he found the scooter in an abandoned storage unit he won in an auction at the same facility as the burglarized unit, according to WPD.

Investigators said they then obtained a search warrant for Lacey's property, leading them to find more items allegedly belonging to the newlyweds. They then searched Rex's property, which revealed even more of the newlywed's allegedly stolen belongings.

According to police, the couple's storage unit was accessed through the abandoned unit Rex claimed to have won.

Police said Lacey and Rex were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and that the investigation remains ongoing.